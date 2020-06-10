Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

ENTG stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $64.90.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

