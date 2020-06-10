Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 235.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,847.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 790,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,490,000 after purchasing an additional 534,757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 230,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $29,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $171.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

