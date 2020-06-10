Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 652.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

