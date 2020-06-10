JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.