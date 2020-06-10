Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,343 NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Svennilson Peter lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 82,379 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 833.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 198,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares during the period.

NYSE NGM opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.39.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson bought 148,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,720,697.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $34,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,411,473 shares of company stock valued at $18,044,272.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

