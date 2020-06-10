Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.4% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $345.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

