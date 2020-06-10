Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.77. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $345.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

