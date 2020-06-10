Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,019.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

