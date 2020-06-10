Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 651 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,498,000 after buying an additional 698,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $158,261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,362,000 after buying an additional 191,869 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,090,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,163,000 after buying an additional 87,061 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

