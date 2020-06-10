JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 264,785 Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pagerduty were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PD. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the fourth quarter worth $1,373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 4,237.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PD. ValuEngine upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 43,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $1,188,427.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,600,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,452,243.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,221. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.