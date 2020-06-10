Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $40,000 Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 117.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,640,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 2,502,638 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,634,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,052,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,086,000 after buying an additional 967,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,094,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad P. Albert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,800 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEL opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 2.70.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $539.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEL shares. UBS Group raised Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

