Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,649 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $18,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 208,446 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 9,315.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 186,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 184,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 30,891.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 134,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.92.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

