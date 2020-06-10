Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,949,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 207,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XENE opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,022.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $43,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENE. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.