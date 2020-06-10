JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Federated Investors worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federated Investors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 103,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.