Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,072 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $38,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $7,148,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 468,061 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 418,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,684,000.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

MDRX stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

