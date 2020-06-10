Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marston’s to GBX 50 ($0.64) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.86).

Get Marston's alerts:

MARS opened at GBX 72.34 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.36 million and a P/E ratio of -26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 45.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.