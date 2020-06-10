Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to report ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.89). LendingClub reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4,600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LendingClub by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $446.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.17.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

