Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.61

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 317169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,558,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,636,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 1,886,770 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 132,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

