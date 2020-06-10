NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.92

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 5033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 109,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NIC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 126,201 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NIC by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NIC by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 272,878 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

