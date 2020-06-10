Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Major Shareholder C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Beer alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total value of $4,664,300.00.

On Monday, April 27th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total value of $4,541,300.00.

On Friday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total value of $8,662,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total value of $1,798,513.02.

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total value of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total value of $1,255,332.54.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $587.84.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after buying an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.54.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.