Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.76. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,018.50, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,199,000 after purchasing an additional 502,928 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 347,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $17,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,138 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

