Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of PRNB opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. Principia Biopharma has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $75.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). Equities analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $488,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,299,269. Insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,078 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

