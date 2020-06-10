Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to “Hold”

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Open Text stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 78.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,256,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,030,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,722 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 623,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 15.7% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,323,000 after acquiring an additional 560,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $406,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

