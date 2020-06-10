Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.26

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.26 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 43904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,564,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 451,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after buying an additional 163,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

