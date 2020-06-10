Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.26

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.26 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 43904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.33.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.71.
In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,950 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,400,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,564,000 after buying an additional 53,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 451,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after buying an additional 163,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
