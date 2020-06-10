Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OAS. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays cut Oasis Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The energy producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 192,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 711,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 111,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,806 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,304,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 1,047,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,118,733 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 41,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

