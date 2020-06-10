The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $616.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

