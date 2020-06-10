Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $182.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.54. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,408,219.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 466,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $24,173,000. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 244,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

