Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00.

Hudis Jane Hertzmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $200.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

