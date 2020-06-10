TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.93.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.11. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

