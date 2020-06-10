Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Nomura

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by Nomura from $89.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Carvana from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

NYSE CVNA opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

