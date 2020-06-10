Canaccord Genuity Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $242.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $242.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -153.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $15,059,358.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,414.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $171,017.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,761.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

