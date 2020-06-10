Edwin D. Johnson Sells 21,800 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,120,956.00.

CWST opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,555 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,111,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after acquiring an additional 333,329 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,767,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 271,670 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

