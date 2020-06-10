RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Nomura

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price increased by Nomura from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $329,482.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 235,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 569,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $6,997,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,476,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,240,142 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 191.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 716,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 470,271 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 7.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 264,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $934,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Recommendations for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

