Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger Sells 58,075 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 58,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,447,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,753,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PGNY opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

