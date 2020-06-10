SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Insider John William Swann III Sells 16,225 Shares

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,274 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 70,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

