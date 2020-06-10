Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Guy Chiarello Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

