Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EVP Derrek Weaver Sells 22,000 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $24,697,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $13,262,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,210,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 421.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 298,281 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

