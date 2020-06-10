Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 40,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at $33,162,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,770,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 36,258 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $1,592,088.78.

NYSE SMAR opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.63. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 748,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. black and white Capital LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $19,471,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $3,922,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $53,772,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.93.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

