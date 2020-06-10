CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lowered to “Sell” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPCAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

CPCAY stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

