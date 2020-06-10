Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton Sells 14,400 Shares of Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00.

DCI opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 163.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.