Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

BFST opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.97. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.68 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White purchased 3,500 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $39,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.