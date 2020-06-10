Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,224 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $626,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,669 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $1,265,242.68.
  • On Friday, May 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,486 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total value of $659,307.18.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $209.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Business First Bancshares Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
SVB Financial Group CFO Daniel J. Beck Sells 2,205 Shares
Twilio Inc CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,224 Shares
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Hits New 52-Week High at $44.52
Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics NV
Donegal Group Inc. Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC
