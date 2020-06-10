Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 3,224 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $626,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,669 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $1,265,242.68.

On Friday, May 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,486 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.13, for a total value of $659,307.18.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $209.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.