Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.52

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 8900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $72,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $7,915,387. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

