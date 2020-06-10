Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 271.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $109,374.20. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

