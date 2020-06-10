Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) by 15,314.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000.

UDOW opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $137.44.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

