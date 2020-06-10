Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allergan by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allergan by 259.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 51.8% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 850,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 289,986 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Allergan by 21.1% in the first quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Allergan by 12.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

