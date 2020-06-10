Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 288 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.63 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $92.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

