NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

