Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

