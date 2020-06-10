Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

SDOG stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26.

